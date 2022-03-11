FSU football: Head coach Mike Norvell talks first week of spring practice

FLORIDA STATE — Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following the final practice before spring break. The Seminoles have had two practices in full pads as they’ve veered their attention of the first week to getting players comfortable within the system so they can go back and watch the film during the break. There’s already been tremendous growth within multiple position groups including receivers, defensive backs, and the offensive line.

Coach, what’s your message before the players take off for spring break?

“When you build those habits of how you live and what you do, it doesn’t matter where you are... Being a college football player, there’s a lot of sacrifices you have to make and we talk about that all the time. When we get back here a week from now they’re going to go out there and be the best they can possibly be, you don’t just get to press pause and forget about it. To be an elite player, to be an elite team you have to be willing to sacrifice at an elite level.”

What was it about scheduling this way where you got a few practices and then took some time off?

“I wanted to really kind of force feed the beginning... I still wanted to make sure we had the eight weeks in our winter program so as we looked at all that this provided an opportunity to kind of force feed the beginning and then it’ll get to a more consistent approach all the way up to the spring game.”