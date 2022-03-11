Florida State sights and sounds: ‘Noles conclude first week of spring

FLORIDA STATE — Spring break is officially here and today marked the last practice before students head home for the week. Overall, today was a good practice with the offense flashing and a competitive team altogether.

Here is what head coach Mike Norvell said about players heading home for spring break:

“When you build those habits of how you live and what you do, it doesn’t matter where you are... Being a college football player, there’s a lot of sacrifices you have to make and we talk about that all the time. When we get back here a week from now they’re going to go out there and be the best they can possibly be, you don’t just get to press pause and forget about it. To be an elite player, to be an elite team you have to be willing to sacrifice at an elite level.”

Here are some sights and sounds from the day:

The next practice will be on Tuesday, March 22nd