The Triple Option: Spring Defensive Back Preview

Spring is a time of new beginnings and new growth and there is no position group on Florida State’s roster with more exciting newcomers than the defensive backs.

Sam McCall and Azareyeh Thomas were the two top recruits in FSU’s 2022 class. McCall brings a polish and athleticism that is seldom seen in a freshman where Azareyeh Thomas’s length and range display immense upside.

Joining them at the corner positions are resident “veterans” Omarion Cooper and Kevin Knowles who are both second-year players, some highly-rated youngsters from previous classes in Hunter Washington and Demorie Tate, and transfers Greedy Vance and Renardo Green (who is a transfer in position- not in school).

This youth is juxtaposed by experience in the safety room. The safeties are led by Jammie Robinson and further anchored by veterans in Akeem Dent, Jarques McClellion, Sidney Williams, and Shyheim Brown.

The Triple Option breaks down all of these names and more with film and chalkboard talk on this week’s spring position preview.