FSU to add Maddy McCormack as Director of Recruiting Operations

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles look to be adding another staff member to their team, continuing a massive effort to upgrade off the field and behind the scenes personnel.

Although it hasn't been officially announced by the university, Arizona Wildcats Coordinator of On-Campus Recruiting Maddy McCormack seems to have gotten the nod for a similar role at FSU.

Reported by multiple outlets, the key tip-off was when McCormack changed her Twitter status to FSU Director of Recruiting Operations earlier this morning.

McCormack graduated from the University of Arizona in 2018 with a bachelor's in Criminal Justice and joined their football staff in February of 2021 helping the Wildcats land a top-25 recruiting class in the country and the number two class in the Pac-12 according to 247Sports. She also holds a M.S. in Sports Management from Liberty University.

Here is a look at the off-field staff that head coach Mike Norvell has added in this past off-season: