Florida State football: Pro Day time, date announced

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State announced on Tuesday that its annual Pro Day will be held next Tuesday, March 29th with stretches and warmups starting at 9:45 a.m. Some of the players expected to participate and enhance their NFL Draft hopes are defensive end Jermaine Johnson, defensive end Keir Thomas, and running back Jashaun Corbin.

Georgia transfer defensive end Jermaine Johnson was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and an ESPN All-American in 2021. Johnson started in all 12 games ending the season with 70 tackles, 18 for loss, 12 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He’s seen his stock shoot up during the pre-draft process between an impressive Senior Bowl outing and a great NFL Combinr.

Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin finished his season with 887 yards rushing 143 times and seven touchdowns while including another touchdown and 144 yards through the air. Corbin also led the team in rushing yards. He was third-team All-ACC in 2021.

South Carolina transfer defensive lineman Keir Thomas ended his season with 42 tackles, 12 for loss with 6.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup. The Monk Bonasorte Award winner was pivotal in the rotation and was third-team All-ACC for the 2021 season.