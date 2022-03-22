FSU WR Winston Wright Jr. out for “extended period” after car accident

Florida State Seminoles football wide receiver Winston Wright Jr., who transferred to FSU this season after beginning his career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, will miss an “extended period of time” after being injured in a severe car accident over spring break.

Head coach Mike Norvell confirmed the news on Tuesday, March 22, saying he’s grateful for the overall health of the wide receiver, given how dangerous the wreck was.

“We’re thankful with the severity of the accident that he’s still here,” Norvell said after practice. “It was something that was very scary — we’ve been in contact, he’s gonna be back in Tallahassee here this week.”

“Sunday night, we were on FaceTime, showing him his locker — he’s in good spirits.”

Norvell declined to elaborate on the specifics of the injury and a timetable for return, but indicated news received lately had been positive. Wright Jr. was part of a transfer portal overhaul of the wide receiver room, alongside Mycah Pittman, Deuce Spann and Johnny Wilson.