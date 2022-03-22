Watch: Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward, defensive tackle Dennis Briggs post-practice interviews

Florida State Seminoles football returned to the practice field today after a week off due to spring break.

Running back Treshaun Ward spoke to the media after the practice — here’s all he had to say, with the full interviews of himself and defensive tackle Dennis Briggs Jr. below:

On returning to practice after a week off...

“It was good to get back into the swing of things. It was a little slow today but it was good to get back into shape and get back to working with the guys.”

On the absence of Jashaun Corbin in the RB room...

“It allows me to work on my weaknesses which is leadership. I am taking the time this spring to be a leader to the young guys. Telling them to come work with me (off the field) and just trying to get one percent better everyday. This year and this spring I am trying to take the leadership role for the guys (in the RB room).”

On being vocal and leading by example in practice...

“Since I am not a vocal leader, I usually try to lead by example. So doing something that I am not comfortable with is gonna help me be the leader that I want to be.”

On new freshman RB Rodney Hill...

“I like how he comes to work everyday. One day he might mess something up but he’ll get right back to work and take the next rep. He’s fast and strong but he’s just gotta trust himself. But I like how he comes into practice.”

On athlete Corey Wren playing RB...

“He is making huge strides. From last year he was a little heavy still trying to get back into the swing of things. But seeing him this spring he is starting to trust himself and prove himself.”

On transfer RB Trey Benson...

“You saw today he took a 60 or 70 yard run all the way. He has got explosiveness and is strong and he knows how to ball.”

On new LB Tatum Bathune’s impact...

“He is one of those guys you have to keep your eye on. We were doing inside zone I was thinking the hole was open and he just slipped through on top of me. He is really quick and he’s smart. He’s a vet like that, he’s been through the game and has been through it all so he knows what to do.”

On the new depth at offensive line...

“I think the depth on the line has made everyone else better, and everyone has come together with chemistry. Kayden coming from Wisconsin and him being a vet. He has stepped up telling them what they need to do, what they don’t need to do. He has just been a leader in that group. Them boys are getting better every single day, I love them.”

On competition in the room...

“It just makes us get better chemistry wise. No one cares who gets to shine. I just like to support my guys and everybody getting their share in the running back room.”

On being back from spring break...

“It wasn’t our best practice but it was pretty solid. It could have been better but it was a pretty solid day.”

On what he has been working on in his game...

“I have been working on my pass protection and pass catching out of the backfield.”

On pass catching specifically...

“I am doing better. I can always get better with catching the ball. I think I dropped a few passes today. I am just trying to get better on not dropping passes.”

On pass protection...

“Leverage, hand placement, just overall how to use my leverage since I am a smaller guy. I have to use my leverage and my techniques so that is what I have been working on in pass protection.”

On his teammate Ja’Kai Douglas transitioning to receiver...

“When he’s done here he is gonna be one of the best receivers. He’s light, he has speed, he can catch, run routes. He can run every route on the route tree. He is getting better every single day you see flashes of him. I like what I am seeing from him.”