Noles News: Football preps for Pro Day, Golf participates in weekend Invitational

Recruiting

Football

Make sure to check out the second episode of The CLIMB today at 12:00 ET. It’ll be posted on FSU football’s Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

The CLIMB



Season 2 Episode 2



Tomorrow at Noon#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/Pq48UTxJBY — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 23, 2022

The Noles concluded their fifth Spring practice on Tuesday and take the field again tonight, coming close to the halfway point of Spring ball.

Congratulations to these Academic All-Stars in their first week back from Spring break.

Jermaine Johnson II continues to fly up draft boards every week where NFL analysts believe he could be a top 10 pick with incredible potential in the pass rush.

#FloridaState DE Jermaine Johnson II



6-foot-5, 254

4.58 40



Long, powerful edge rusher. Disruptive traits. Can play off contact/flatten the rush path. Light feet + COD ability. Developing counters. High rev motor — effort level jumps. Potential impact player. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/NyHuYfNIoW — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 24, 2022

More on Johnson:

One more on DE Jermaine Johnson…



Can see the hands here. And a burst to close on the Q. @NFLMatchup #FloridaState pic.twitter.com/0cQXLV3DcW — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 24, 2022

Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle has included Florida State in his top 12 schools.

After much thought and consideration I am blessed to announce that these are the 12 schools I will be focusing on for the remainder of my recruiting process. #Trenchmafia pic.twitter.com/P8L00mYi2E — Lucas Simmons (@LucasSimmons55) March 23, 2022

Sophomore Kevin Knowles has been impressive so far this offseason, showing great improvement from his freshman campaign.

Louisville transfer Greedy Vance has recorded an interception in three straight practices as he gets comfortable in the Noles system.

Baseball / Softball

Florida State baseball will be back in Tallahassee for a weekend series against the Duke Blue Devils, beginning on Friday at 7:00 ET.

We're back at it Friday night vs. @DukeBASE on ACC Network pic.twitter.com/c1huITsD7j — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 23, 2022

The softball team was in Alabama on Wednesday to face the Troy Trojans in a midweek matchup.

Florida State came out with a huge victory, advancing to 28-2.

NOLES WIN!!!!



A complete performance by FSU leads to a 12-0 run-rule victory! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/T3Q7ejM2nc — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 23, 2022

All Sports

The Seminoles beach volleyball duo of Maddie Anderson and Brooke Bauer has been absolutely electric this season, already with four top 20 wins.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer's To-Do List

Four top-20 wins:✔️

Defeat No. 1 in two sets:✔️

CCSA Pair of the Week:✔️#OneTribe



https://t.co/RrUuLB08kE pic.twitter.com/kgoT9KJXn7 — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) March 23, 2022

They are still ranked at No.4 in the country, despite a huge week in terms of individual accomplishments.

Nothing new here ‍♀️

We stay at No. 4️⃣ for the third week in a row!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/KDCu8PHTdV — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) March 23, 2022

Although the Seminoles golf squad has had their ups and downs this season, the players are confident they can make a late season push and get the Noles back on top.

With a victory and three top-three finishes this spring, the No. 14 ranked #FSU golf team begins play at the @ClemsonWGolf Invitational on Friday. Senior @AmeliaWgolf is confident the @Seminoles will play well. @golfstat: https://t.co/j6pUW2gnid pic.twitter.com/3nkNcV9eOU — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 23, 2022

Congratulations to Matilda Castren on recording her best score in her college career so far with 65 in the Clemson Invitational.

#FSU All-American @CastrenMatilda won the individual championship of the @ClemsonWGolf Invitational in 2017. She carded her career-best score of 65 in earning medalist honors. pic.twitter.com/TgafezcfvG — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 23, 2022

Be sure to watch Beatrice Wallin on the ACC’s Packer and Durham to hear her talk about her individual success and the Seminoles season.

Junior Elle Johnson will celebrate her birthday on Saturday while participating in the Clemson Invitational.

In case you missed Patrick Williams return back to the NBA hardwood, be sure to watch Williams vs. Scottie Barnes face off for the first time in the league.