Noles News: Football preps for Pro Day, Golf participates in weekend Invitational

Make sure to check out the second episode of The CLIMB today at 12:00 ET.
The Noles concluded their fifth Spring practice on Tuesday and take the field again tonight, coming close to the halfway point of Spring ball.
Congratulations to these Academic All-Stars in their first week back from Spring break.
Jermaine Johnson II continues to fly up draft boards every week where NFL analysts believe he could be a top 10 pick with incredible potential in the pass rush.
6-foot-5, 254
4.58 40
Long, powerful edge rusher. Disruptive traits. Can play off contact/flatten the rush path. Light feet + COD ability. Developing counters. High rev motor — effort level jumps. Potential impact player. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/NyHuYfNIoW
Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle has included Florida State in his top 12 schools.
Sophomore Kevin Knowles has been impressive so far this offseason, showing great improvement from his freshman campaign.
Louisville transfer Greedy Vance has recorded an interception in three straight practices as he gets comfortable in the Noles system.
Florida State baseball will be back in Tallahassee for a weekend series against the Duke Blue Devils, beginning on Friday at 7:00 ET.
Three up, three down: Montgomery, offense roll in baseball's win over UCF
The softball team was in Alabama on Wednesday to face the Troy Trojans in a midweek matchup.
Florida State came out with a huge victory, advancing to 28-2.
FSU softball: No. 3 'Noles blank Troy
The Seminoles beach volleyball duo of Maddie Anderson and Brooke Bauer has been absolutely electric this season, already with four top 20 wins.
They are still ranked at No.4 in the country, despite a huge week in terms of individual accomplishments.
Although the Seminoles golf squad has had their ups and downs this season, the players are confident they can make a late season push and get the Noles back on top.
Congratulations to Matilda Castren on recording her best score in her college career so far with 65 in the Clemson Invitational.
Be sure to watch Beatrice Wallin on the ACC’s Packer and Durham to hear her talk about her individual success and the Seminoles season.
Junior Elle Johnson will celebrate her birthday on Saturday while participating in the Clemson Invitational.
In case you missed Patrick Williams return back to the NBA hardwood, be sure to watch Williams vs. Scottie Barnes face off for the first time in the league.
