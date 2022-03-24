Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell is known for developing great running backs.

In his four years as Memphis head coach, he put 3 running backs into the league. Two of those were 3 stars out of high school and one was unranked. There is perhaps no one better at finding diamonds in the rough at the running back position.

The story has been much of the same at Florida State. The top rushers in his first two seasons were relatively unheralded transfers in Jashaun Corbin and La’Damien Webb and a walk-on in Treshaun Ward.

This past offseason FSU lost the services of Corbin which prompted many to start the yearly cycle of doubting the running back room. On the surface, it remains unimpressive. Treshaun Ward is your returning leader of the room and Lawrence Toafili and DJ Williams didn’t live up to their billing in the 2021 season. It seems like the hopes of the room lie in the hands of another transfer runningback.

Trey Benson’s story isn’t dissimilar to Jashaun Corbin’s. A broken leg sidelined them at their first school which led to a transfer to FSU. However, there's still a big question mark behind whether he can recreate Corbin’s success.

In this episode, join Trey and Kevin as they break down what Norvell is looking for in a back and how he develops them to be so successful.