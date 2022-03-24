TALLAHASSEE — Florida State cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr has entered the transfer portal.

Brownlee, a three-star prospect out of Miami Carol City high appeared in all 12 games last season (started in 11) and recorded 51 tackles, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

Over his career beginning in 2019, the 5’11 182lb cornerback amassed 78 total tackles (four solo), three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.

He is most recently known and in the spotlight for last season’s upset loss against FCS opponent Jacksonville State allowing a 59-yard touchdown in the final moments of the fourth quarter to give The Gamecocks the win. The Jacksonville State loss marked one of the lower moments in a 5-7 season and the first time losing to an FCS school in program history.