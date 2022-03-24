FSU football: Sights and sounds, prepping for Saturday scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles held their final practice before Saturday’s first scrimmage of the spring. The pads were thudding, the competition was high, and there was an all-around feel of energy leading up to the first time playing in Doak Campbell Stadium this season.

The intensity and competitiveness were both amplified compared to Tuesday's practice and it only went up from the beginning.

Head coach Mike Norvell had this to say:

“I thought we had a good day today, a lot of competitive situations. Thought guys came out back and forth continuing to try to get them opportunities to compete with each other and understand situational awareness. I like the speed that I saw today. There were some explosive plays on both sides of the ball. You see the confidence starting to emerge.”

Saturday’s scrimmage will not be open to the media but there will be availability with coach Norvell and assistants post-game.