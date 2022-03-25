FSU Director of Player Relations Kenyatta Watson hired by Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State Director of Player Relations Kenyatta Watson has been hired by Georgia Tech to fulfill a similar role.

The news was first reported by Bryce Koon of 247Sports, later validated by Watson updating his Twitter bio.

Watson, who has been on staff since July of last year was hired on by head coach Mike Norvell who has continued to build his off-field recruit staff which has seen major upgrades this past off-season.

From Seminoles.com:

Kenyatta Watson was named Florida State football’s director of player relations on July 13, 2021.

Watson, who was a four-year letterman at Boston College before playing for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, will also serve as FSU’s pro scout liaison. He helped nearly 120 student-athletes sign football scholarships from 2014-18 as director of football operations and recruiting for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He has also served as game coordinator for the Under Armour Middle School All-American Game and UA Next Middle School Camp Series.

In 2017, he developed and oversaw the Coach K National Middle School Showcase for sixth through eighth graders around the country. He also has experience as director for adidas Middle School Showcase, Rivals NextGen Showcase, MVP Middle School Showcase and Elite Talent Middle School Football Showcase. In 2010, he founded Gwinnett Chargers Football, a youth program in Gwinnett County that featured nearly 500 players by its third year.

While at Boston College, Watson appeared in 40 games and made 93 receptions for 1,215 yards and five touchdowns while adding seven rushes for 110 yards and one touchdown. He also was a dominant returner, totaling 816 yards and two touchdowns on 84 punt returns and 1,436 yards on 67 kickoff returns. He led the Big East and ranked second in the NCAA with two punt return touchdowns in 1995, the same year he also ranked second in the conference in punt return yards, punt return average and kickoff return yards. His 84 career punt returns ranked second in Big East history, while his 816 punt return yards are sixth in the conference’s history and his two punt return touchdowns are ninth on the Big East’s all-time list.

Watson, a native of Deerfield Beach, Florida, earned his bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in marketing from Boston College in 1996. His wife, Janelle, played basketball at Boston College, and his son, Kenyatta II, is a defensive back at Georgia Tech.