Florida State Seminoles running back Corey Wren has entered the transfer portal.

Wren announced his decision on social media Tuesday, posting a note on his Instagram page.

“It has been a one-of-a-kind experience playing alongside my teammates. I cherished each and every moment with you. I’ve made forever lasting relationship[s] and have been able to grow as an individual and has [sic] a football player.”

Tallahassee has become a second home to me and will always have a special place in my heart. With that being said I’ve decided to enter my name in the Transfer Portal.”

The redshirt sophomore had mainly appeared on special teams for the Seminoles, logging 110 yards on 6 kickoff returns over the past two seasons. Known for his speed, Wren set track records in high school and was ranked as the No. 21 athlete (three-star composite) in the 2020 class.

Wren’s departure shouldn’t have too much of an impact on depth. By design, FSU’s running back features multiple names who will get the chance to earn reps heading into the season.