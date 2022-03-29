Sights and sounds from Tuesday’s FSU football practice

TALLAHASSEE _- The Florida State Seminoles took to the indoor practice facility for the first practice of the week on Tuesday. It was bright and sunny and the practice fields got their full use today hosting a number of NFL teams for FSU’s annual 2022 Pro Day and practice shortly after.

Head coach Mike Norvell mentioned ramping up and demanding more from his team mid-spring and was a little displeased with today’s practice:

“We’re trying to bring game-type intensity to every practice and every rep so that we can push ourselves and continue to improve and take it to another level and It’s challenging. I’ve never been around a team that has done that perfectly but you know at the end of the day we had this moment and this opportunity and we need to be better.”

Here are some sights and sounds from today: