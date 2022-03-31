Noles News: Football prepares for second half of spring ball, Softball stays hot

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

The Seminoles are heading into the second half of spring practice, having already played a scrimmage last Saturday.

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins has definitely been a refreshing voice for the Seminoles players on and off the field. Atkins prepares for his first season as the offensive coordinator, currently getting the Noles ready for the 2022 campaign.

"If I see progression or any kind of growth at all, we'll be best friends."



Episode 3 of The CLIMB coming tomorrow at noon#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/zNEHIpXz8w — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 30, 2022

Congratulations to this week’s football stars, working hard on and off the field.

Basketball

The Seminoles gain a commitment from Brown transfer Jaylan Gainey. The 6’9 forward averaged 9.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 2.1 bpg last season. He’s a back-to-back DPOY in the Ivy League and should be an immediate contributor for the Noles.

Brown transfer Jaylan Gainey has committed to Florida State. @FSUHoops — MAX (@maxescarpio) March 30, 2022

Here’s a message from Gainey:

Excited to announce my commitment to Florida State University! Appreciative to all my coaches, family and friends who helped me through this process! #newblood #seminoles pic.twitter.com/abMl7WC5bg — Jaylan Gainey (@SlimJaylan) March 30, 2022

FSU’s freshman center has decided to enter his name in the transfer portal. The 7’2 prospect has been with the team since early January as an early enrollee.

Florida State freshman center Alaaeddine Boutayeb has entered the transfer portal. @fsuhoops — MAX (@maxescarpio) March 30, 2022

Newly hired women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff was greeted with a warm welcome at Florida State’s football stadium.

Wyckoff gave a shoutout to Sue Semrau and talked about her vision for Florida State.

This program has been built up for the last 25 years.



But the vision remains clear for @CoachBrookeFSU moving forward #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/KcJu9k6eeX — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) March 30, 2022

Softball

The Seminoles had a dominant outing on the road, taking down UNF and JU.

NOLES WIN!!!!



We take on JU in about 30 minutes! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/tkLdPVQDb2 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 30, 2022

NOLES WIN!!!



We head to Virginia this weekend! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/wDr1KRgi26 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 31, 2022

The Noles advance to 32-2 on the season, with an undefeated 10-0 record on the road. They’ll head to Charlottesville, Virginia for a three game series this weekend against the Cavaliers.

We earned a pair of wins on Wednesday! Next up, Virginia! #OneTribehttps://t.co/zQkOz5BFYC — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 31, 2022

All Sports

If you missed the show on ACCN be sure to watch the FSU track star’s segment on Packer and Durham.

Trey running the 60m hurdles vs. @MarkPacker eating some donuts is something that needs to happen @accnetwork



Catch Trey's full interview on Packer and Durham here: https://t.co/EcYWyN6LvK#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/dgaC333Upy — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 30, 2022

FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda greets women’s basketball’s newest coach with a team selfie:

Women’s golf star Beatrice Wallin talks about her first round experience at the Augusta National:

Quoting #FSU golfer Beatrice Wallin on her first round score of 73 (+1, T9) at the #ANWAgolf championship. -- "I started off the round with some steady golf. The back nine got windier and a bit tricky. I'm happy with my game and hopefully I can get some more birdies tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/foKJ8HZBUO — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 30, 2022

The Seminoles have been placed at No.4 in the newest rankings, currently at a standstill despite three straight wins including one against No.6 LSU.

For the fourth week in a row, we are ranked No. 4️⃣ in both the @AVCAVolleyball and @collegebeachvb polls!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/QxY7KByTkV — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) March 30, 2022

With the departure of longtime head coach Mark Krikorian the Seminoles are now in the hunt for a fresh face to lead their stacked roster.