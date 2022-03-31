 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Football prepares for second half of spring ball, Softball stays hot

Softball school?

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

The Seminoles are heading into the second half of spring practice, having already played a scrimmage last Saturday.

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins has definitely been a refreshing voice for the Seminoles players on and off the field. Atkins prepares for his first season as the offensive coordinator, currently getting the Noles ready for the 2022 campaign.

Congratulations to this week’s football stars, working hard on and off the field.

Basketball

The Seminoles gain a commitment from Brown transfer Jaylan Gainey. The 6’9 forward averaged 9.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 2.1 bpg last season. He’s a back-to-back DPOY in the Ivy League and should be an immediate contributor for the Noles.

Here’s a message from Gainey:

FSU’s freshman center has decided to enter his name in the transfer portal. The 7’2 prospect has been with the team since early January as an early enrollee.

Newly hired women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff was greeted with a warm welcome at Florida State’s football stadium.

Wyckoff gave a shoutout to Sue Semrau and talked about her vision for Florida State.

Softball

The Seminoles had a dominant outing on the road, taking down UNF and JU.

The Noles advance to 32-2 on the season, with an undefeated 10-0 record on the road. They’ll head to Charlottesville, Virginia for a three game series this weekend against the Cavaliers.

All Sports

If you missed the show on ACCN be sure to watch the FSU track star’s segment on Packer and Durham.

FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda greets women’s basketball’s newest coach with a team selfie:

Women’s golf star Beatrice Wallin talks about her first round experience at the Augusta National:

The Seminoles have been placed at No.4 in the newest rankings, currently at a standstill despite three straight wins including one against No.6 LSU.

With the departure of longtime head coach Mark Krikorian the Seminoles are now in the hunt for a fresh face to lead their stacked roster.

