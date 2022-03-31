Florida State football: Sights and sounds, March 31

TALLAHASSEE — It was an intense practice on Thursday and the energy and excitement were prevalent. Lots of recruits stopped by to see the Florida State Seminoles practice ahead of their second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday morning.

Head coach Mike Norvell was pleased with how the team responded to Tuesday's practice where he said that the work was hard but something just wasn't there.

“I thought we came back today we really challenged the guys. Just the intensity throughout the work was probably one of the more intense practices we’ve had. I thought the guys came out with a real purpose.”

“I like the response. I was interested to see today. Going back and watching the film of Tuesday’s practice, it was kind of what I thought. It was good work but it didn’t feel like the practice we want. Today you felt the intensity. You felt the passion. We maximized the time we got.”

Here are some images, sights and sounds from today’s practice:

4-star defensive lineman TJ Searcy

Florida State’s spring game will be on Saturday, April 9th at 5 pm.