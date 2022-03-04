Florida State football: Spring position previews

Florida State Seminoles football is set to kick off spring practice this Saturday, the first step towards a brand new season.

It’s just the Seminoles’ second spring under Mike Norvell, having missed out on in 2020, and it follows a Tour of Duty preseason workout program that has shown dividends over the past few seasons. New coaches include linebackers coach Randy Shannon and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, who takes on the title in addition to offensive line after the departure of Kenny Dillingham to Oregon, which also led to the hire of Tony Tokarz as quarterback coach.

The Seminoles overhauled its roster once more through the transfer portal, replacing departed talent lost through either graduation or attrition. The wide receiver room in particular has seen a makeover, while FSU also added key transfer pieces in defensive end Jared Verse and linebacker Tatum Bethune.

Ahead of the spring practice season, Tomahawk Nation put together a complete breakdown of each position group, all of which can be found below.