FSU football kicks off spring practice: Updates, notes

Florida State football is back

By Perry Kostidakis
After three months off, Florida State football is back to the grind, kicking off the spring practice season today from the Dunlap Training Facility.

There are a variety of storylines at play as FSU returns to the field, from how Jordan Travis will handle being the sole name for quarterback No. 1 to how the wide receiver room looks after a major overhaul.

“I’m excited about what I’ve seen,” head coach Mike Norvell said on Friday. “We’ve brought in size speed and explosiveness…There were some positions where we were just playing with some youth and some inexperience and now we’ve seen their growth and their ability.”

“Bringing in 23 newcomers — it’s the largest number of newcomers we’ve brought in.”

We’ll be live from practice, as well as reporting on the names and visits around FSU’s Junior Day. Stay posted to our Twitter as well as our Instagram and comment section below.

