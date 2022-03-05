Watch: Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks first day of football practice

Florida State Seminoles football made its return to the practice field Saturday, kicking off the spring season and year 3 of the Mike Norvell era.

According to head coach Mike Norvell, the energy was exactly where it needed to be — focused, but passionate.

“Thought it was a good first day — great energy. The confidence of the guys, I thought we had an efficient practice. Good reps across the board,” he said after practice. “It wasn’t a whole lot of wasted time, wasted movement. You know, with having 40 guys that this is their first-ever spring practice, and kind of getting acclimated to that. I thought they transitioned really well, we were able to get some good reps. Today was a big day of communication, alignment, making sure that we were focused on the early details..”

Norvell spoke more on the day, including the performances of some new and familiar faces — you can watch the full video below.