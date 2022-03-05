Watch: Defensive back Jammie Robinson talks responsibility, new year of FSU football

The Florida State Seminoles defense got a huge win after the season when defensive back Jammie Robinson defensive back announced his return to Tallahassee.

The redshirt senior was arguably FSU’s best defensive back in 2021, earning the most votes for All-ACC than any other safety in the conference.

Now, with the success of the previous season under his belt and a comfortability within the Seminoles’ system, he’s ready to elevate his game to the next level while also serving as a mentor for the players around him.

“Today was really great — just flying around with the offense, flying around with my DB group,” Robinson said after practice. “With the whole defense, you know, everybody, everybody was out flying around and we were all intense with the whole practice.”

“I feel like since we got so many guys, the competition, the competition is gonna be there every day.”

Robinson spoke more on the energy and effort on the first day of practice, the impression some of the newbies left on him, and more.

You can watch his whole interview here: