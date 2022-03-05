Watch: Quarterback Jordan Travis talks leading FSU, first day of practice

For the first time in his career, Jordan Travis heads into spring as the clear-cut option at quarterback.

It’s an opportunity earned through determination and work, having taken part in two legitimate quarterback competitions, solidifying the starting job at some point in both of Mike Norvell’s first two years as Florida State Seminoles head coach.

In 2022, he’s taking the field as the elder statesmen, a role he isn’t taking lightly.

“I feel very confident — it feels amazing (to be able to mentor the new guys.),” he said Saturday after practice. “We’re gonna keep growing, getting better every day.”

He leads a quarterback room that right now consists of true freshman AJ Duffy, redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker and walk-on redshirt sophomore Gino English.

Travis took the time after practice to expand on his new status as an established leader, the first day of FSU football practice and more.

You can see his full interview below: