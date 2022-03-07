Sights, sounds and notes from Florida State football spring practice

TALLAHASSEE — Spring football is offcially underway heading into day two of practice this past week. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media earlier on Saturday detailing the passion and energy expressed by the team.

There were numerous top-tier recruits and former players that showed up over the first few days and here are some photo’s and video providing a glimpse into spring:

Grid View 2023 three-star Gadsden County defensive back Cameron Upshaw Jr. March 7th, 2022

2023 four-star John Carrol defensive lineman Wilky Denaud. March 5th, 2022

2023 three-star Killian linebacker Bobby Washington. March 5th, 2022

2023 Chambers HS QB Bubba Camp. March 5th, 2022

2023 five-star American Heritage wide reciever Brandon Inniss. March 5th, 2022

Offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor. March 5th, 2022.

Former FSU defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. March 5th, 2022

Former FSU defensive lineman Marvin Wilson. March 5th, 2022

2023 Miami Norland defensive tackle Rodric Smith. March 5th, 2022.

2024 four-star Blountstown safety Jordan Pride. March 5th 2022.

2023 four-star Norland RN Javin Simpkins. March 5th, 2022

Former FSU players Janarius Robinson and Joshua Kaindoh. March 5th, 2022

2024 Miami Central wide receiver Joshua Trader. March 5th, 2022.

Johnny Wilson, Joshua Burrell, Anthony Weeden, Jarques McClellion, and Shyheim Brown. March 5th 2022.

Notes and observations:

Indoor drills and stretches:

Camm McDonald was the vocal leader in the receiving group and took time to show the younger players a couple drills run by Randy Shannon.

Darion Williamson was great for most of the practice, running his routes with tight form while catching nearly every ball thrown his way.

Oregon transfer Trey Benson got some reps as RB1 both inside the practice facility and during 7 on 7.

Joshua Burrell had a great practice, continuing to show how good his hands are catching passes below his knees and two feet above his head on multiple occasions. He’s been able to make an impact on the inside and outside and looks to be a vital piece for next years offense.

Arizona State transfer Johnny Wilson has incredible footwork for his size and makes really sharp cuts back to the ball which is usually harder for an athlete standing at 6’7.

Illinois transfer Deuce Spann has trouble cutting and has a slow release off the line of scrimmage but with more reps he should continue to improve. He had better success on out routes than cutting inside for slants on day two. A big, fluid athlete who just needs to learn the way to run routes.

Tate Rodemaker had a tough time tonight, throwing late passes and overthrowing out routes. AJ Duffy on the other hand found success yet again, throwing tight window passes that were usually below the receivers chest but he also had the usual overwhelmed feel when he played in 7’s.

1 on 1: Receivers vs. Defensive backs

Shyheim Brown played excellent in one on one drills, I truly believed he played the best amongst DB’s on day two and he’s bound for a big leap. He made contact with the receivers right off the break and read their hips perfectly, earning three pass breakups.

Freshman Azareye’h Thomas was the only player to secure an interception in day two of practice, snagging a mean pick at the beginning of one on ones. Thomas did give up a couple catches on the day but boy does he flash.

Louisville transfer Greedy Vance was clearly struggling in the one on ones, getting beat in open field by Spann, Ja’Khi Douglas, and Mycah Pittman on three straights reps.

7 on 7 practice:

Linebacker DJ Lundy had a great day in coverage, breaking up a pass down the middle intended for Malik McClain and playing the outside coverage to help the corners. Amari Gainer had trouble in coverage tonight, leaving gaps down the middle relatively open for clear cut slants.

Johnny Wilson and McClain both had three receptions in this drill; they got the bulk of the targets most of the night.

Freshman running back Rodney Hill started the drill with two straight drops but he came back and caught a pass down the left sideline and added a one handed grab close to the line of scrimmage.

Demorie Tate had an up and down practice; he was able to play the short routes but he got beat a hand full of plays downfield.

Pittman caught a couple balls in the seven on seven drill and his focus on getting yards after the catch really helped him succeed.

11 on 11 practice: