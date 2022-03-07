FSU tight end Camm McDonald talks new season, Jordan Travis

Florida State Seminoles football tight end Camren McDonald is entering his fifth year in Tallahassee — his third under Mike Norvell — and is excited about the growth he’s seen from the team heading into spring.

“I know what they’re asking from us, but we do learn something new everyday,” he said following Monday’s practice. “That’s the benefit of playing in this program — it does prepare you for the next level.”

McDonald, who has been FSU’s go-to guy at the position over the last two years, also spoke on the progress and talent in the tight end room, as well as the work that quarterback Jordan Travis is putting in as the top guy at quarterback.

“I feel like he really took a holistic approach as quarterback, just to get better as a player,” he said of the redshirt junior. “He keeps getting better year after year, phase after phase.”

You can watch McDonald’s entire interview below: