The Triple Option ft. Zach Blostein: Recruiting and practice recap

Spring has officially sprung as Florida State’s football team rounded out their first week of practice. Questions are slowly being answered concerning all of the new faces wearing garnet and gold, and the Triple Option has brought on someone who has been present at the action to give his insights.

But, Zach Blostein isn’t merely a sideline practice reporter.

He was also present at FSU’s huge recruiting weekend which saw the commitment of the high four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. Sampson wasn’t the only big name on campus either. FSU hosted a range of top names and seemed to make progress with serious targets.

So with all of the happenings at FSU, it would only make sense that the Triple Option would team up with Blostein to give you the most in-depth breakdown possible.

Watch below to see the guys analyze the film on some of FSU’s top prospects and review the highlights from this week's practices.