Sights and sounds: FSU football first day in pads

Florida State Seminoles football got back at it today, taking the practice field in pads for the first time this spring.

Head coach Mike Norvell had a lot to say about the first day in pads and echoed that in his post-practice interview:

“We want to play with pace, we want to be able to move quickly; we try to create as much of that during Tour of Duty and think we do a pretty good job at it. But, when you get physicality there’s a different sense of emotion that arises and I’ll tell you I absolutely love the way our guys were responding. For 23 newcomers, even in the moments of their reception of coaching and the way that they’re trying to apply it, I really believe it’s because of our team.”

Here are some views, sights, and sounds from today’s practice:

Some more clips from practice:

The next practice will be on Friday, March 11th at 4:00 p.m.