FSU football: Mike Norvell speaks on final practice of spring

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles finished their last practice of the spring and Mike Norvell spoke after practice on the transfer portal, last weekends atmosphere at the spring game and some leaders who have been standouts amongst other things...

On the transfer portal...

“It’s something that we continually evaluate. For us, it’s still the same standard we are looking for the right fit. If we get an opportunity to find somebody who is a great value on the field and off the field. Just all the things that we look for in a Florida State Seminole. It is something we will always explore.

On the Spring Game atmosphere for the players...

“I love it, they get to see who they represent. We got an unbelievable fanbase they are great supporters. There was a buzz around the city of Tallahassee during the day - it’s what it should be. Never take it for granted, especially after Covid.”

On Julian Armela...

“I’m really excited about Julian he was here this past weekend, it was great seeing him. He’s done a remarkable job throughout his high school career of just changing his body. Physically he is gonna have all the tools to come in and compete early. He’s also playing one of the hardest positions to come in and contribute early. “

On leaders who have stood-out...

“I think we have a lot of great leaders, some guys who have been returning (and are leaders) have been; Fabien Lovett, Robert Cooper, Dillian Gibbons, great growth from Jordan Travis, Rob Scott, Treshaun Ward, Camm McDonald. I think Camm had a really good spring and that is something that I was really excited to see. I liked the overall competition at the receiver room, when you have that kind of competition guys have to elevate and guys worked.”