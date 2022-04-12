FSU football: Athlete Ja’Khi Douglas reflects on spring camp

FLORIDA STATE- The Seminoles finished fall practice and one of the players who has stood-out has been Ja’Khi Douglas. The redshirt sophomore averaged a team-high 18.2 yards per reception and is a big play waiting to happen.

On practice and learning from the spring game...

“Everybody was still locked in even though it was the last practice. The day before we had a meeting with Coach Norvell as a team just how this was an identity practice - just to see where our heads are at after the spring game. Our heads was right where we needed to be.”

On personal goals for spring...

“Being able to be a better team player and communicating well with all the guys on offense. For me as a receiver being able to work on separation since I’m small.”

On working during the summer break...

“During the summer, we need to stay together - getting a chance to work with the quarterbacks when we can. Working with the offensive line, getting one-on-ones with the DB’s. Even if you are at home you can do things like throwing the ball in the air over and over. The little things matter like Coach Norvell said.