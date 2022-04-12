FSU football: Notes, and observations from the final spring practice

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles took the field for their final spring practice on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff used this practice to focus on the small details and fundamentals from Saturday’s spring game film. They usually practice more of a scrimmage based setting, concluding the day with 11 on 11 action, but today they were solely focusing on group skills with the offensive line, defensive backs and receiving room.

In their first one on one drills, defensive back Renardo Green started it off with a PBU and Omarion Cooper followed that with one of his own against Johnny Wilson. The defensive backs were controlling this drill, like they have for most of the offseason. Freshman Azareye’h Thomas snagged an interception soon after and the DB was celebrating with each other. The best receivers from this drill were Kentron Poitier and Malik McClain, both using their size to their advantage against DB’s like Kevin Knowles.

The Noles practiced in the seven on seven drill for upwards of 10 minutes and the safety room stood out, with an interception from Shyheim Brown and great communication from Jammie Robinson. The linebacker group also stood out in this drill, but the receivers were struggling yet again.

As stated previously, this practice was meant for small tweaks to discuss details on hand placement, footwork and plays that the Noles struggled with in the game. Following the practice, Norvell and wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas spoke to the spoke. The interviews will be uploaded shortly.

Also, a list of the top performers throughout spring ball will be posted in the next few weeks, diving into who can breakout in the 2022 season and what the roles are looking like for certain players.

These were the top standouts from the final of spring practice: