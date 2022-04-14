Noles News: Top transfer visits Florida State, Baseball gets back on track

Recruiting
Football
FSU alum Dalvin Cook will be switching his number from No.33 to No.4 for the upcoming NFL season where he says he feels more comfortable and confident.
FSU alum Dalvin Cook will be switching his number from No.33 to No.4 for the upcoming NFL season.
Florida State football has given fans an exclusive look of their offseason, dropping their fifth episode of The Climb on their YouTube this afternoon.
Florida State football released Episode 5 of The Climb on their YouTube.
Head coach Mike Norvell and wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas spoke with the media following Florida State’s final spring practice, seemingly very pleased with the competitiveness and depth of the roster.
Head coach Mike Norvell and wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas spoke with the media following Florida State's final spring practice.
Florida State hosted over 50 recruits from the next three classes at the annual spring game.
2023 QB commit Chris Parson was in Tallahassee for the annual spring game, where FSU hosted over 50 recruits from the next three classes.
2023 QB commit Chris Parson was in Tallahassee for the annual spring game.
Congratulations to these athletes for their work on and off the field:
Florida State football announced this week's Academic All-Stars.
Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins joined the local media for a post spring press conference and seemed very pleased about the newcomers, quarterback room and overall effort.
Atkins on the WR room: “ I’ve been very optimistically pleased just because I knew what it was going to be, I’m glad it got showcase in those flash moments... I’ve enjoyed not only the new guys progression into the room, but the other guys stepping up, per Max Escarpio.”
Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins joined the local media for a post spring press conference.
"We got some good work in. We banged quite a bit. It was a real physical spring." https://t.co/y9EpgKrGTF
UGA transfer Amarius Mims is currently in Tallahassee visiting the coaching staff for a multi-day official visit. Despite recent reports, he has not committed.
UGA transfer Amarius Mims is currently in Tallahassee visiting the coaching staff for a multi-day official visit.
Baseball
After a win against UF the Noles are now 19-13 on the season, with a three game home stretch against the Louisville Cardinals beginning tonight at 7:00 ET.
Florida State baseball will face No. 9 Louisville at Dick Howser Stadium at 7:00 ET.
No. 9 Louisville.
Dick Howser Stadium.
ACC series.https://t.co/OSXA0toW3o
The Seminoles came out with their bats on fire, putting five runs on the board in the first inning to take down in-state rival Florida Gators.
Hare closes us out and that's a !— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 13, 2022
WP: Whittaker (1-1)
HR: Toral (9), Mathis (5) pic.twitter.com/6wZwLJ61wb
Softball
Florida State softball stars Sydney Sherrill and Michaela Edenfield have been representing the Garnet and Gold on and off the field, earning both of them honors for the 2022 season.
Florida State softball stars Sydney Sherrill and Michaela Edenfield earned Golden Nole honors for the 2022 season.
All Sports
Florida State star Trey Cunningham becomes the first ever ACC track and field athlete to win the Scholar Athlete of the Year award in three consecutive seasons.
⭐️ SCHOLAR-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR ⭐️— The ACC (@theACC) April 13, 2022
Congratulations to Lindsey Butler of @HokiesTFXC and Trey Cunningham of @FSU_Track on their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom!
: https://t.co/BebowWlaOU pic.twitter.com/25kf6Mk8eQ
FSU’s track and field team has greatly excelled in the classroom, setting the true precedent for “ student-athletes.”
Eight Florida State track and field athletes were named to the Academic All-ACC team for the indoor season.
Congrats to these 8⃣ individuals who were named to the Academic All-ACC team for the indoor season‼️
https://t.co/IcrOg6mu2S#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/jUxW5GyksX
Florida State’s Golden Nole for the beach volleyball team is Alex Hilton, with their leader in service Jenna Johnson being recognized.
Florida State's Golden Nole for the beach volleyball team is Alex Hilton, with Jenna Johnson being recognized as leader in service. The team also earned Director's Cup for Service with over 300 community service hours.
FSU will be on the west coast for this week’s matchups, facing four teams from the state of California.
FSU beach volleyball will face four teams from California this weekend.
They’ve continued to impress, with multiple CCSA awards, including this week’s Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon earning Pair of the Week.
Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon earned CCSA Pair of the Week.
Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon earn CCSA Pair of the Week!!#OneTribe
: https://t.co/2nqW1q8r8k pic.twitter.com/GTe0fuMFke
First year women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff will be holding basketball team camps this June from the 18th-19th.
— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) April 13, 2022
Brooke Wyckoff Camps are coming in June! #onetribe pic.twitter.com/hGZLU06k2E
FSU alum Brooks Koepka will be in Connecticut this June for the Traveler’s Championship.
FSU alum Brooks Koepka will compete at the Traveler's Championship in Connecticut in June.
See you in June! https://t.co/WcDKxWaHcQ
FSU will begin the first round of the ACC women’s golf tournament today at 8:50 a.m.
FSU will begin the first round of the ACC women's golf tournament today at 8:50 a.m.
Championship are posted. @floridastate begins play at 8:50 on Thursday morning. #FSU@Seminoles: https://t.co/zRmt69yc2S pic.twitter.com/nPRbLfUssB
