Noles News: Top transfer visits Florida State, Baseball gets back on track

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

FSU alum Dalvin Cook will be switching his number from No.33 to No.4 for the upcoming NFL season where he says he feels more comfortable and confident.

Florida State football has given fans an exclusive look of their offseason, dropping their fifth episode of The Climb on their YouTube this afternoon.

The CLIMB: Episode 5 coming tomorrow - subscribe on YouTube and be alerted as soon as it’s up!#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/Ju8AASsakY — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 14, 2022

Head coach Mike Norvell and wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas spoke with the media following Florida State’s final spring practice, seemingly very pleased with the competitiveness and depth of the roster.

2023 QB commit Chris Parson was in Tallahassee for the annual spring game, where FSU hosted over 50 recruits from the next three classes.

Congratulations to these athletes for their work on and off the field:

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins joined the local media for a post spring press conference and seemed very pleased about the newcomers, quarterback room and overall effort.

Atkins on the WR room: “ I’ve been very optimistically pleased just because I knew what it was going to be, I’m glad it got showcase in those flash moments... I’ve enjoyed not only the new guys progression into the room, but the other guys stepping up, per Max Escarpio.”

WATCH: #FSU Alex Atkins talks spring game, position groups, leadership



"We got some good work in. We banged quite a bit. It was a real physical spring." https://t.co/y9EpgKrGTF — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) April 13, 2022

UGA transfer Amarius Mims is currently in Tallahassee visiting the coaching staff for a multi-day official visit. Despite recent reports, he has not committed.

#FSU recruiting: Transfer offensive tackle Amarius Mims in Tallahassee https://t.co/z526R1KsHO — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) April 13, 2022

Baseball

After a win against UF the Noles are now 19-13 on the season, with a three game home stretch against the Louisville Cardinals beginning tonight at 7:00 ET.

TOMORROW. 7 pm.

No. 9 Louisville.

Dick Howser Stadium.

ACC series.https://t.co/OSXA0toW3o — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 13, 2022

The Seminoles came out with their bats on fire, putting five runs on the board in the first inning to take down in-state rival Florida Gators.

Hare closes us out and that's a !



WP: Whittaker (1-1)

HR: Toral (9), Mathis (5) pic.twitter.com/6wZwLJ61wb — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 13, 2022

Softball

Florida State softball stars Sydney Sherrill and Michaela Edenfield have been representing the Garnet and Gold on and off the field, earning both of them honors for the 2022 season.

All Sports

Florida State star Trey Cunningham becomes the first ever ACC track and field athlete to win the Scholar Athlete of the Year award in three consecutive seasons.

⭐️ SCHOLAR-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR ⭐️



Congratulations to Lindsey Butler of @HokiesTFXC and Trey Cunningham of @FSU_Track on their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom!



: https://t.co/BebowWlaOU pic.twitter.com/25kf6Mk8eQ — The ACC (@theACC) April 13, 2022

FSU’s track and field team has greatly excelled in the classroom, setting the true precedent for “ student-athletes.”

Having success on and off the track



Congrats to these 8⃣ individuals who were named to the Academic All-ACC team for the indoor season‼️



https://t.co/IcrOg6mu2S#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/jUxW5GyksX — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) April 13, 2022

Florida State’s Golden Nole for the beach volleyball team is Alex Hilton, with their leader in service Jenna Johnson being recognized.

Congrats to our Golden Nole, Alex Hilton and leader in service, Jenna Johnson! The team also earned Director’s Cup for Service with over 300 community service hours!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/cOiKxlcsEn — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) April 12, 2022

FSU will be on the west coast for this week’s matchups, facing four teams from the state of California.

The Seminoles are headed west for an action-packed weekend!! Follow along for updates!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Q1bhO9OiE3 — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) April 13, 2022

They’ve continued to impress, with multiple CCSA awards, including this week’s Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon earning Pair of the Week.

Another day, another award

Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon earn CCSA Pair of the Week!!#OneTribe



: https://t.co/2nqW1q8r8k pic.twitter.com/GTe0fuMFke — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) April 13, 2022

First year women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff will be holding basketball team camps this June from the 18th-19th.





Brooke Wyckoff Camps are coming in June! #onetribe pic.twitter.com/hGZLU06k2E — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) April 13, 2022

FSU alum Brooks Koepka will be in Connecticut this June for the Traveler’s Championship.

Excited to return to the @TravelersChamp ☂️

See you in June! https://t.co/WcDKxWaHcQ — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) April 13, 2022

FSU will begin the first round of the ACC women’s golf tournament today at 8:50 a.m.