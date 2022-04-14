 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: Top transfer visits Florida State, Baseball gets back on track

New, 2 comments

Florida State fans continue to ride the rollercoaster of emotions

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #1

RELATED: Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #12

Football

FSU alum Dalvin Cook will be switching his number from No.33 to No.4 for the upcoming NFL season where he says he feels more comfortable and confident.

Florida State football has given fans an exclusive look of their offseason, dropping their fifth episode of The Climb on their YouTube this afternoon.

Head coach Mike Norvell and wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas spoke with the media following Florida State’s final spring practice, seemingly very pleased with the competitiveness and depth of the roster.

RELATED: FSU football: Notes, and observations from the final spring practice

2023 QB commit Chris Parson was in Tallahassee for the annual spring game, where FSU hosted over 50 recruits from the next three classes.

Congratulations to these athletes for their work on and off the field:

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins joined the local media for a post spring press conference and seemed very pleased about the newcomers, quarterback room and overall effort.

Atkins on the WR room: “ I’ve been very optimistically pleased just because I knew what it was going to be, I’m glad it got showcase in those flash moments... I’ve enjoyed not only the new guys progression into the room, but the other guys stepping up, per Max Escarpio.”

RELATED: WATCH: Alex Atkins talks spring game, position groups, leadership

UGA transfer Amarius Mims is currently in Tallahassee visiting the coaching staff for a multi-day official visit. Despite recent reports, he has not committed.

RELATED: FSU recruiting: Transfer offensive tackle Amarius Mims in Tallahassee

Baseball

After a win against UF the Noles are now 19-13 on the season, with a three game home stretch against the Louisville Cardinals beginning tonight at 7:00 ET.

The Seminoles came out with their bats on fire, putting five runs on the board in the first inning to take down in-state rival Florida Gators.

RELATED: Three up, three down: FSU beats No. 23 UF with 5-run inning

Softball

Florida State softball stars Sydney Sherrill and Michaela Edenfield have been representing the Garnet and Gold on and off the field, earning both of them honors for the 2022 season.

All Sports

Florida State star Trey Cunningham becomes the first ever ACC track and field athlete to win the Scholar Athlete of the Year award in three consecutive seasons.

FSU’s track and field team has greatly excelled in the classroom, setting the true precedent for “ student-athletes.”

Florida State’s Golden Nole for the beach volleyball team is Alex Hilton, with their leader in service Jenna Johnson being recognized.

FSU will be on the west coast for this week’s matchups, facing four teams from the state of California.

They’ve continued to impress, with multiple CCSA awards, including this week’s Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon earning Pair of the Week.

First year women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff will be holding basketball team camps this June from the 18th-19th.

FSU alum Brooks Koepka will be in Connecticut this June for the Traveler’s Championship.

FSU will begin the first round of the ACC women’s golf tournament today at 8:50 a.m.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...