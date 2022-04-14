Defensive back Hunter Washington enters transfer portal

FLORIDA STATE — Defensive back and redshirt freshman Hunter Washington announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal early Thursday afternoon after the majority of spring practice had concluded as was first reported by Zach Blostien of 247Sports and confirmed in a series of Instagram Stories posts from Washington.

Washington, a previous four-star cornerback out of Katy, Texas, appeared in the 2021 matchup against the University of Massachusetts recording no stats. Showing promise and working mostly on the scout team he was redshirted shortly after and became the scout team special teams player of the year.

At the time of his recruitment, he was ranked as the 14th cornerback in America. He was 220th in the ESPN 300 and the 19th cornerback, 39th overall in Texas by 247Sports.

In high school, he helped lead Katy to an 8-1 record and a 6A D-II playoff run in his senior season while also being named second-team all-district, junior year.

Playing time, a much-valued aspect of the game, was limited for the freshman who was battling to carve his spot in the lineup entering his sophomore year.