 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver Jordan Young enters transfer portal

New, 5 comments

Coming down to 85 scholarships.

By Tommy Mire
NCAA Football: Alabama State at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State junior wide receiver Jordan Young has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal as first reported by ON3 Sports Matt Zenitz:

Young appeared in all 12 games last season and caught four passes for 38 yards including a touchdown against NC State and another versus the University of Massachusetts.

The former 4-star Tennessee commit has played in 32 games for the Seminoles after redshirting his first year in 2019 playing mostly on the scout team.

Earning accolades such as “Seminole Scholar” the state champion track runner was ranked as the 27th wide receiver in the country and the 21st overall prospect in Georiga according to ESPN and 247Sports.

At Heritage High School in Georgia, he caught 66 passes for 1,562 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior and was named to the AAAAAA all-state team by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was also selected as second-team AAAAAA all-state by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...