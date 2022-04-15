What did we learn from a busy week of FSU football?

FLORIDA STATE- The Seminoles opened up Doak to the fans and played the Garnet and Gold Spring Game, or actually they just had a practice open to students for free and everyone else for $10.

The ‘game’ was encouraging for the Seminoles, on defense the strength of the team are those safeties and the interior of the defensive line. Players like Jared Verse, Robert Cooper, Akeem Dent were standouts for all of spring in practice.

Jordan Travis, in the spring format, is not able to make all the plays he does in the fall and it forces him to work on reading the field, dropping back and creating from the pocket which is a great thing for his development.

One of the most improved groups on offense has been the offensive line. The depth the team has on the roster now is better, but the Seminoles have needed upgrades along the line for a long time.

Now they just might be able to land the top transfer target in the nation Amarius Mims.

Mims was a five-star offensive tackle in the 2021 class — he went to Georgia and in 2021 played right tackle for 121 snaps, logging 5 games with 12 or more snaps (per PFF).

Landing Mims would bring Mike Norvell an instant starter with huge upside who will likely slide into left tackle. But how would the rest of the room shake out?

You can watch more coverage of FSU Football and these stories here in the latest episode of ‘Noles Quality Control.