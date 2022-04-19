Florida State tight end enters transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles saw another player enter the transfer portal today as they work toward balancing their scholarships. This time, the attrition comes from the tight end room.
Thank you so much Florida State University for believing in a kid from San Ramon California I am officially in the TRANSFER PORTAL with 4 years of eligibility left I gave it my all every day and just didn’t go as planned… DMs are open and have more film!! pic.twitter.com/tgwyZX9NLj— koby (@Koby13k) April 19, 2022
Koby Gross, a 6’1”, 245 lb redshirt sophomore from San Ramon, California, has entered his name in the transfer portal. Gross came to FSU from Diablo Valley College as 247 composite’s third-best JUCO tight end of his cycle. Gross was rated as a 3 star and signed with the Seminoles in December 2020. Now, he will search for a new home.
From his bio on Seminoles.com:
2021:
Worked with FSU’s scout team.
BEFORE FSU:
Ranked as No. 1 junior college tight end by ESPN and 39th in ESPN JuCo50…ranked as No. 3 junior college tight end nationally, No. 3 junior college prospect in California and No. 31 junior college player in America by 247Sports…rated No. 3 tight end, No. 3 in California and No. 27 national prospect on 247Sports Composite…versatile tight end blocking and receiving…made 27 receptions for 340 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons at Pittsburg High…averaged 15.2 yards per catch as a senior as Pittsburg earned runner-up league finish and qualified for state playoffs…caught 22 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns his junior year, helping Pirates claim league championship and advance to Division 1-A state championship game.
