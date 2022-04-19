Florida State tight end enters transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles saw another player enter the transfer portal today as they work toward balancing their scholarships. This time, the attrition comes from the tight end room.

Thank you so much Florida State University for believing in a kid from San Ramon California I am officially in the TRANSFER PORTAL with 4 years of eligibility left I gave it my all every day and just didn’t go as planned… DMs are open and have more film!! pic.twitter.com/tgwyZX9NLj — koby (@Koby13k) April 19, 2022

Koby Gross, a 6’1”, 245 lb redshirt sophomore from San Ramon, California, has entered his name in the transfer portal. Gross came to FSU from Diablo Valley College as 247 composite’s third-best JUCO tight end of his cycle. Gross was rated as a 3 star and signed with the Seminoles in December 2020. Now, he will search for a new home.

From his bio on Seminoles.com: