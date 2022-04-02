Watch: HC Mike Norvell talks second scrimmage standouts, impressions

Florida State Seminoles football held its second scrimmage of the spring today, heading inside to the Alfred Dunlap Indoor Practice Facility to hold the exhibition due to hazardous weather.

“Good scrimmage today — unexpected change in the weather, had to go into the indoor due to lightning in the area,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Provided an opportunity for guys to adjust...thought they did a good job, competed hard...[we] structured it like a real game.”

Here are some select quotes, with the full video embedded below:

On first-team defense

“First team defense was outstanding today...two explosive takeaways — forced fumble, two interceptions. Akeem Dent, he’s really growing into his role — today, did a really nice job in creating explosives.”

On offense

“Kentron Poitier had a huge catch today, Johnny [Wilson] did really well, Mycah [Pittman] did really well, Trey Benson had a big touchdown run — DJ Williams had a really good last two practices, had a touchdown today.”

On quarterback Jordan Travis

“We’re putting them in challenging situations...with his knowledge of the offense and where he is, it’s fun to see [him respond to that].”

On quarterbacks Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy

“[Tate’s] doing what I expected him to do. I knew this was going to be a big spring for him. Not a finished product, he knows he has to work..but the confidence, he’s been making great plays.”

“For [AJ] who [should be] a high school senior, [to do] some of the things we ask our quarterback to do...The thing that Tate and AJ are showing, they’re competing to be ready whenever their number is called.”

On defensive line

“You play defensive line on this team, you’re going to have fun, you’re going to get to attack...it’s fun watching them compete with each other.”