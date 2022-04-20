Noles News: Softball snags win, baseball back in action, FSU recruiting

Recruiting

The Florida State Seminoles football coachinhg staff is out on the road, visiting coaches, schools, and prospects:

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. included the Florida State Seminoles in his top six, along with Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

Football

FSU continues to see attrition on its roster — tight end Koby Gross, who primarily served as a practice squad player, has entered the transfer portal.

Basketball

FSU hoops has made a hire to replace Charlton “CY” Young, who departed for the Missouri Tigers, by bringing in Boise State Broncos assistant coach R-Jay Barsh.

Our Max Escarpio took a look at the prospects in the transfer portal and where FSU stands with some of them.

Baseball

FSU makes its return to the diamond today, facing off against its fifth- straight ranked opponent, this time in matchup vs. No. 25 Georgia Southern — stay posted to Tomahawk for a preview, live game thread and a recap tonight.

Softball

No. 5 Seminoles softball took down Stetson in a midweek non-conference matchup — next up is FSU’s first-ever series vs. Clemson Tigers softball.

All Sports

Florida State track and field athletes Ruby Stauber and Trey Cunningham each picked up their first ACC Performer of the Week honors of the outdoor season — Stauber took fourth in the 800m run with a time of 2:03.54 at the Tom Jones Memorial while Cunningham clocked in at 13.22 in the 110m hurdles, a school-record.

Sophomore men’s golfer Frederik Kjettrup and senior Amelia Williamson have been selected to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup,

Here’s a great profile on Florida State senior tennis player Petra Hule, who apparently is as skilled on the violin as she is on the court.