Florida State linebacker enters transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles saw another player enter the transfer portal today — this time, the attrition comes from the linebacker room.

Jadarius Green-McKnight, a 5’11”, 208 lb redshirt sophomore from Fort Myers, Florida, has entered his name in the transfer portal. Green-McKnight came to FSU from Dunbar High School as 247 composite’s 20th best safety of his cycle and was recently switched to linebacker due to poor depth at the position. Green-McKnight was rated as a 4 star recruit and finished his FSU career with one solo tackle. Now, he will search for a new home.

Florida State LB Jadarius Green-McKnight has entered the transfer portal. Saw action in seven games the past two seasons. Was a four-star recruit.@Thekingmcknight @Warchant https://t.co/wIHLfNoyZJ — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 21, 2022

From his bio on Seminoles.com: