Florida State linebacker enters transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles saw another player enter the transfer portal today — this time, the attrition comes from the linebacker room.
Jadarius Green-McKnight, a 5’11”, 208 lb redshirt sophomore from Fort Myers, Florida, has entered his name in the transfer portal. Green-McKnight came to FSU from Dunbar High School as 247 composite’s 20th best safety of his cycle and was recently switched to linebacker due to poor depth at the position. Green-McKnight was rated as a 4 star recruit and finished his FSU career with one solo tackle. Now, he will search for a new home.
Florida State LB Jadarius Green-McKnight has entered the transfer portal. Saw action in seven games the past two seasons. Was a four-star recruit.@Thekingmcknight @Warchant https://t.co/wIHLfNoyZJ— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 21, 2022
From his bio on Seminoles.com:
2021:
Appeared in each of season’s final two games…Seminole Scholar…registered one solo tackle at Boston College…also saw action in season finale at Florida.
2020:
Saw action in each of last five games, earning snaps in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina, at Louisville, vs. Pitt, at North Carolina State and in 56-35 win vs. Duke.
BEFORE FSU:
Four-star safety ranked 20th in the nation by 247Sports Composite and listed as No. 35 prospect out of Florida…No. 25 safety nationally according to Rivals…ranked No. 171 in ESPN300…was No. 1 on News-Press and Naples Daily News Big 15 prior to 2019 season…made 24 tackles, one interception and four passes defended as a senior, helping Dunbar reach FHSAA 6A state playoffs…tallied 78 tackles, defended 11 passes, forced three fumbles and scored one touchdown as a junior…competed on Tigers track and field team, posting personal-best marks of 11.40 in the 100 and 17-6 in long jump…chose FSU over Miami, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Auburn among others.
