Florida State defensive lineman removed from roster

FLORIDA STATE — In the new wave of college football, the transfer portal era continues to see rosters improve, lose talent, and spark NIL deals alike.

On Friday, defensive lineman Quashon Fuller was removed from the Florida State football roster, presumably foreshadowing his intentions to transfer.

After spending three seasons as a Seminole, Fuller was mainly a depth player on a crowded defensive front. He played in all 11 games last season and recorded eight tackles (three for a loss), and one sack. From 2019 to 2021, the Fort Meyers, FL native played in 17 games totaling 11 tackles, six assists, three tackles for loss, and one sack.

Primed for advancement on the depth chart after spending most of the time buried, he began showing his potential early last season. The best game of his career as a Seminole came early on in 2021 against Notre Dame recording three tackles 1.5 for loss and one sack.

This marks a trend for FSU (and really all of college football) following players like linebacker Jadarius Green-McKnight, defensive back Jarvis Brownlee, defensive back Hunter Washington, tight end Koby Gross, wide receiver Jordan Young, and running back Corey Wren who have entered the portal this semester.