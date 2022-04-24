TN Member Memories: A band geek shares how he became an FSU fan

Something that really grinds my gears is when a Seminole fan questions another person’s fandom simply because they did not attend or graduate from Florida State.

Here is another example of how a non-alumnus is able to be just as much, if not more, of a fan than many other so-called fans.

Next up in our Tomahawk Nation Member Memories series, long time TN member justanothernolefan, was gracious enough to share some of the details on how became an FSU fan. I choose to believe he listened to the Doobie Brother’s Listen to the Music, but that is probably not what happened.

———

So, I have a story for how I came into my FSU fandom. It certainly won’t be the most interesting, but I feel it will paint a pretty decent picture of the essence of gameday in Doak. As a shy, nerdy 7th grader, my only exposure to football was Friday nights as a snare drummer in the high school band. Neither my parents nor my older sister were into football. Baseball was the only sport of choice in my house. Nevertheless, starting in 7th grade, I had to learn football to keep up with what the band was playing. Two years later, as a freshman, I still had no real desire for football, but my love of music was growing. Our high school band attended FSU band day (I believe it was the North Carolina game in 2000). The pageantry at Doak was incredible. The atmosphere was electric. The Warchant, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, The Fight Song. I was there for the Marching Chiefs and Big 8...but I was hooked when Chief Osceola threw the spear into the logo and rode off on Renegade. There’s just simply nothing like it anywhere else. Fast forward to the FSU Band Day of my senior year of high school. I don’t remember the team we were playing, but I vividly remember me and a few others starting up The Wave from our section of seats where the Champions Club is now. This shy, nerdy kid became an instigator of The Wave that went around Doak 7 consecutive times before fizzling out. I have been a season ticket holder since my time in college, and I have never seen The Wave approach that number since. (Granted, I refuse to participate in The Wave after the 4th pass, just in hopes it doesn’t get past 7.) 2000 was probably the worst time to become a fan. The year after winning it all. The year that started the beginning of the Lost Decade. But going through all of that made 2013 just that much sweeter. In the end, though, I’m a fan. I may not be as die-hard as other TN members, but I still bleed Garnet and Gold. I may have started out by loving the Marching Chiefs, but I’m here now because of Chief Osceola and Renegade, Bobby Bowden and Mickey Andrews, Chris Weinke and Snoop Minnis. Drew Weatherford and/or Xavier Lee. Myron Rolle. My wife became a fan because of Rashad Greene. We were there for Winston and Benjamin. My gosh...Winston to Benjamin. Through all the ups and downs, I’ve been there. Because that’s what true fans do. I have a 3-year-old daughter now. She recognizes the logo. She knows the warchant. And one day, she’ll experience Chief Osceola and Renegade like I did all those years ago. And I know she’ll be hooked...just like her daddy was.

———

I would like to thank and really appreciate this contribution from justanothernolefan for sharing his experience with the Tomahawk Nation Community.

Please check out these other previously published TN Member Memories:

Tomahawk Nation Member Memories: A Florida State Seminole fan’s first visit to Campus - Tomahawk Nation

The time FSU fans set fire to Florida Gators football field - Tomahawk Nation

If you have a story you would like to share with us, feel free to contact me: frankdnole@gmail.com

Be cool.