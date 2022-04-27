Jermaine Johnson II was one of the few bright spots from a mediocre 2021 season for the Florida State Seminoles.

Johnson was a two-time transfer heading to FSU. He spent his first season at JUCO Eden Prairie before spending a couple of years between the hedges at the University of Georgia. One final move brought him down south to Tallahassee where he had the best opportunity to showcase his skill — an opportunity he took full advantage of, turning himself into a surefire first-round NFL Draft selection.

As a prospect Johnson does a few things really well:

He has a good first step with long strides

He plays with active hands

He varies his moves- not relying too heavily on one or two moves

He has good spatial and situational awareness

He has all of the off-field intangibles you would want in a defensive leader.

These skills, like most things in football, are best appreciated through film.

The guys from the Triple Option have gotten together to break down his highlights and give their opinions on his future in the NFL.

Commentary from SB Nation

Gang Green Nation: 2022 New York Jets Draft Prospect DE Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State — “I think Johnson has star written all over him and will be a monster in the NFL eventually.”

Revenge of the Birds: Could Jermaine Johnson be the heir to Chandler Jones? — “He has the goods from an athletic and build standpoint.”

Pride of Detroit: FSU edge defender Jermaine Johnson visits Detroit Lions on pre-draft visit — “Could the Lions be considering Jermaine Johnson with the second overall pick or are they doing due diligence in case they trade down in the 2022 NFL Draft?”

Big Blue View: 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State — “The Giants could certainly use a player with Johnson’s tools, but has he really worked his way from an unknown to the Top 10 in just one year?”

The Falcoholic: The Falcoholic selects FSU EDGE Jermaine Johnson at No. 8 — “I went with Johnson because I believe he’s a really, really good player who will make an immediate impact for the Falcons. He’s the first piece in what is likely a multi-year retooling of the edge group.”

