Noles News: NFL Draft Day is here

Football

The newest episode of The Climb drops tomorrow on FSU’s YouTube:

Jermaine Johnson is currently in Las Vegas, Nevada preparing for the 2022 NFL draft, where many believe he’s now considered a top five pick.

Check out the pre-draft film session with the Triple Option as they break down Jermaine Johnson’s film and where he’s projected to land.

NFL draft preview for Jermaine Johnson is now live on the X's and Noles youtube channel. The Triple Option break down Jermaine's film and where he is projected to land in the draft. Come watch, like and subscribe! #FSU #GoNoles #FSUfootballhttps://t.co/pCdF6B58ji — The Triple Option (@tripleoptionfsu) April 27, 2022

The 2022 NFL draft has left glaring question marks between how many quarterbacks will be taken round one, which edge rusher is the best and how early should Jermaine Johnson be selected. We’ll find out soon enough...

From NFL Now: FSU edge Jermaine Johnson is among the players who could go early than expected on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/IcxYPZN08w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

Former FSU running back Cam Akers has officially changed his jersey number back to three, the number he wore at Florida State.

Former Florida State safety and current brain surgeon gives his thoughts on progression on and off the field:

When I was in college at Florida State, my defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews taught me to make small progress each day. That same approach – called the 2% Way – helped me learn to do brain surgery.#twopercentway pic.twitter.com/3CHA6sxBd8 — Myron Rolle, MD (@MyronRolle) April 25, 2022

Florida State football will be hosting a Sunshine Showcase this June for high school prospects looking to get noticed:

MEGA CAMP is growing! Schools from all levels all over the country will be here in Tallahassee on June 5



Sign up to showcase yourself to these schools (and more) in one spot: https://t.co/ayZrryBYEY#KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/4JdImi2TvX — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 27, 2022

Here’s a look at former FSU star P.J. Williams top plays for the New Orleans Saints:

26 has come up big for the Black and Gold..take a look at some of the best plays of P.J. Williams' career!



More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF | @PjWilliams_26 pic.twitter.com/t7Wh2xVTdn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 26, 2022

Baseball

FSU baseball is scheduled to play a non-conference series this weekend against No.7 TCU.

non-con series this weekend against No. 7️⃣ TCU!



Friday - 7pm - ACCNX

Saturday - 6pm - ACC Network

Sunday - 12pm - ACCNX



https://t.co/4nquolJvYY pic.twitter.com/CSONAlgphl — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 27, 2022

The Seminoles are currently ranked on the bottom half of the Top 25, looking to bounce back with a series against a top 10 team in the country. They are currently 24-15 on the season.

Softball

Florida State’s softball team will face Oklahoma State this weekend, while wearing their Paint it Pink jerseys.

We kick off our two-game series with Oklahoma State tomorrow at 7 PM. Thursday's game is our Paint it Pink game.



Our 2022 Paint it Pink Jersey Auction is LIVE! Proceeds will go to @TMHFORLIFE!



Auction: https://t.co/HD3hAuYQRG

Preview: https://t.co/IiFT5mj0gh pic.twitter.com/qDgUOzPpeH — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 27, 2022

All Sports

The Seminoles are welcoming back an incredible array of talent, who may be competing for

These returning players have us excited about next season #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/M1JilAuKZv — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) April 27, 2022

Freshman standout John Butler has entered his name into the 2022 NBA draft along with redshirt seniors Malik Osborne and Anthony Polite.

Freshman forward John Butler Jr. has entered his name into the 2022 NBA draft. — MAX (@maxescarpio) April 27, 2022

The FSU women’s soccer team have been awarded their championship rings for the 2021 title.

Here’s a look at the ring:

Freshman phenom Petra Hule has been absolutely dominating in her first year as a collegiate athlete:

Petra achieves the highest individual ranking in FSU Women’s Tennis history! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/YW8ks7aTQI — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) April 27, 2022

FSU alum Jonathan Keppler will be in the qualifying round for the 122nd U.S. Open.

Our Alum Jonathan Keppler has advanced to final qualifying for the 122nd US Open.



Keppler shot a 1-under 69 at Marietta Country Club and will compete for a final qualifying spot in early June! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/wk81CvYpFf — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 27, 2022

Florida State will host the women’s gold regional championship this May in Tallahassee:

