Noles News: NFL Draft Day is here

Will Jermaine Johnson land in the Top 5?

By maxescarpio

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

The newest episode of The Climb drops tomorrow on FSU’s YouTube:

Jermaine Johnson is currently in Las Vegas, Nevada preparing for the 2022 NFL draft, where many believe he’s now considered a top five pick.

Check out the pre-draft film session with the Triple Option as they break down Jermaine Johnson’s film and where he’s projected to land.

The 2022 NFL draft has left glaring question marks between how many quarterbacks will be taken round one, which edge rusher is the best and how early should Jermaine Johnson be selected. We’ll find out soon enough...

Former FSU running back Cam Akers has officially changed his jersey number back to three, the number he wore at Florida State.

Former Florida State safety and current brain surgeon gives his thoughts on progression on and off the field:

Florida State football will be hosting a Sunshine Showcase this June for high school prospects looking to get noticed:

Here’s a look at former FSU star P.J. Williams top plays for the New Orleans Saints:

Baseball

FSU baseball is scheduled to play a non-conference series this weekend against No.7 TCU.

The Seminoles are currently ranked on the bottom half of the Top 25, looking to bounce back with a series against a top 10 team in the country. They are currently 24-15 on the season.

Softball

Florida State’s softball team will face Oklahoma State this weekend, while wearing their Paint it Pink jerseys.

All Sports

The Seminoles are welcoming back an incredible array of talent, who may be competing for

Freshman standout John Butler has entered his name into the 2022 NBA draft along with redshirt seniors Malik Osborne and Anthony Polite.

The FSU women’s soccer team have been awarded their championship rings for the 2021 title.

Here’s a look at the ring:

Freshman phenom Petra Hule has been absolutely dominating in her first year as a collegiate athlete:

FSU alum Jonathan Keppler will be in the qualifying round for the 122nd U.S. Open.

Florida State will host the women’s gold regional championship this May in Tallahassee:

Be sure to RockMNation’s podcast with Tomahawk Nation writer Matt Minnick, as they discuss the hiring of Dennis Gates and CY Young:

