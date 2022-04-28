Noles News: NFL Draft Day is here

Recruiting
Football
The newest episode of The Climb drops tomorrow on FSU’s YouTube:
The CLIMB Season 2 continues tomorrow!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 27, 2022
⏰: Noon
: YouTube#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/cwPzdDcCLd
Jermaine Johnson is currently in Las Vegas, Nevada preparing for the 2022 NFL draft, where many believe he’s now considered a top five pick.
#NoleFamily https://t.co/4OvPes3WtH— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 27, 2022
Check out the pre-draft film session with the Triple Option as they break down Jermaine Johnson’s film and where he’s projected to land.
NFL draft preview for Jermaine Johnson is now live on the X's and Noles youtube channel. The Triple Option break down Jermaine's film and where he is projected to land in the draft. Come watch, like and subscribe! #FSU #GoNoles #FSUfootballhttps://t.co/pCdF6B58ji— The Triple Option (@tripleoptionfsu) April 27, 2022
The 2022 NFL draft has left glaring question marks between how many quarterbacks will be taken round one, which edge rusher is the best and how early should Jermaine Johnson be selected. We’ll find out soon enough...
From NFL Now: FSU edge Jermaine Johnson is among the players who could go early than expected on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/IcxYPZN08w— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022
Former FSU running back Cam Akers has officially changed his jersey number back to three, the number he wore at Florida State.
.@thereal_cam3’s been rockin’ 3️⃣! https://t.co/Iuu2FlwYvu— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 27, 2022
Former Florida State safety and current brain surgeon gives his thoughts on progression on and off the field:
When I was in college at Florida State, my defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews taught me to make small progress each day. That same approach – called the 2% Way – helped me learn to do brain surgery.#twopercentway pic.twitter.com/3CHA6sxBd8— Myron Rolle, MD (@MyronRolle) April 25, 2022
Florida State football will be hosting a Sunshine Showcase this June for high school prospects looking to get noticed:
MEGA CAMP is growing! Schools from all levels all over the country will be here in Tallahassee on June 5— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 27, 2022
Sign up to showcase yourself to these schools (and more) in one spot: https://t.co/ayZrryBYEY#KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/4JdImi2TvX
Here’s a look at former FSU star P.J. Williams top plays for the New Orleans Saints:
26 has come up big for the Black and Gold..take a look at some of the best plays of P.J. Williams' career!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 26, 2022
More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF | @PjWilliams_26 pic.twitter.com/t7Wh2xVTdn
Baseball
FSU baseball is scheduled to play a non-conference series this weekend against No.7 TCU.
non-con series this weekend against No. 7️⃣ TCU!— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 27, 2022
Friday - 7pm - ACCNX
Saturday - 6pm - ACC Network
Sunday - 12pm - ACCNX
https://t.co/4nquolJvYY pic.twitter.com/CSONAlgphl
The Seminoles are currently ranked on the bottom half of the Top 25, looking to bounce back with a series against a top 10 team in the country. They are currently 24-15 on the season.
Softball
Florida State’s softball team will face Oklahoma State this weekend, while wearing their Paint it Pink jerseys.
We kick off our two-game series with Oklahoma State tomorrow at 7 PM. Thursday's game is our Paint it Pink game.— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 27, 2022
Our 2022 Paint it Pink Jersey Auction is LIVE! Proceeds will go to @TMHFORLIFE!
Auction: https://t.co/HD3hAuYQRG
Preview: https://t.co/IiFT5mj0gh pic.twitter.com/qDgUOzPpeH
All Sports
The Seminoles are welcoming back an incredible array of talent, who may be competing for
These returning players have us excited about next season #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/M1JilAuKZv— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) April 27, 2022
Freshman standout John Butler has entered his name into the 2022 NBA draft along with redshirt seniors Malik Osborne and Anthony Polite.
Freshman forward John Butler Jr. has entered his name into the 2022 NBA draft.— MAX (@maxescarpio) April 27, 2022
The FSU women’s soccer team have been awarded their championship rings for the 2021 title.
Precious cargo ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/L8U9NPLe1J— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) April 27, 2022
Here’s a look at the ring:
#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3RVxqhcHSj— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) April 27, 2022
Freshman phenom Petra Hule has been absolutely dominating in her first year as a collegiate athlete:
Petra achieves the highest individual ranking in FSU Women’s Tennis history! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/YW8ks7aTQI— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) April 27, 2022
FSU alum Jonathan Keppler will be in the qualifying round for the 122nd U.S. Open.
Our Alum Jonathan Keppler has advanced to final qualifying for the 122nd US Open.— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 27, 2022
Keppler shot a 1-under 69 at Marietta Country Club and will compete for a final qualifying spot in early June! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/wk81CvYpFf
Florida State will host the women’s gold regional championship this May in Tallahassee:
.@floridastate plays host to the #NCAA Division I Women's Golf Tallahassee Regional May 9-11 at the Seminole Legacy Golf Course.@Seminoles: https://t.co/W5jBLIVe00#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/EIRrpu3sgL— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 27, 2022
Be sure to RockMNation’s podcast with Tomahawk Nation writer Matt Minnick, as they discuss the hiring of Dennis Gates and CY Young:
PODCAST: Discussing the man with a plan, Dennis Gates.@SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85 welcome @TomahawkNation writer Matt Minnick to the podcast to talk about Dennis Gates and #Mizzou basketball.— #NEWZOU22 NATION (@RockMNation) April 27, 2022
After, Matt & Sam discuss all the news since the last pod. https://t.co/Ki13Cc0xJe
