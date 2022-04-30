 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Draft 2022: FSU undrafted free agent tracker

Keeping tabs on the newest professional FSU Seminoles

By Tomahawk Nation News Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, with a single Florida State Seminoles football player being selected — defensive end Jermaine Johnson, the No. 26 pick in the first round by the New York Jets.

Running back Jashaun Corbin, an NFL Combine invitee, was not selected over the 3 days of the draft but he, alongside other Seminoles NFL hopefuls, will instead get an undrafted free agent experience where they’ll have their choice of cities and suitors.

As information starts to come out of where former Seminoles are signing, we’ll periodically update this tracker so you know which athlete ended up where.

Jashaun Corbin had a shot at being drafted but instead he’s a free agent for the New York Giants:

Andrew Parchment is signing with the Carolina Panthers:

Update:

Keir Thomas is headed to the Super Bowl Champions:

Reactions from SB Nation sites

Gang Green Nation

2022 NFL Draft: Jets pick Jermaine Johnson II, do you approve?

2022 NFL Draft Podcast: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson Are Now New York Jets

Reactions from national media

The Athletic

Jets draft Jermaine Johnson: Promise fulfilled to get pass rusher to New York

NFL.com

2022 NFL Draft: Kyle Hamilton, Jermaine Johnson II among Day 1’s top value picks

USA Today

New York Jets select Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II with the 26th pick. Grade: A+

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...