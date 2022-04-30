NFL Draft 2022: FSU undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, with a single Florida State Seminoles football player being selected — defensive end Jermaine Johnson, the No. 26 pick in the first round by the New York Jets.

Running back Jashaun Corbin, an NFL Combine invitee, was not selected over the 3 days of the draft but he, alongside other Seminoles NFL hopefuls, will instead get an undrafted free agent experience where they’ll have their choice of cities and suitors.

As information starts to come out of where former Seminoles are signing, we’ll periodically update this tracker so you know which athlete ended up where.

Jashaun Corbin had a shot at being drafted but instead he’s a free agent for the New York Giants:

Undrafted route… Never wanted it to be easy but it’ll be worth… Thank you New York Giants for the opportunity. You WILL NOT REGRET IT ❤️‍ #NewYorkGiants — Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) April 30, 2022

Andrew Parchment is signing with the Carolina Panthers:

All I needed was a chance, Thank you @Panthers for the opportunity #KeepPounding — 7 (@apcuatro) April 30, 2022

Update:

Keir Thomas is headed to the Super Bowl Champions:

Florida State edge Keir Thomas to the #Rams. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) May 1, 2022

Reactions from SB Nation sites

Gang Green Nation

2022 NFL Draft: Jets pick Jermaine Johnson II, do you approve?

2022 NFL Draft Podcast: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson Are Now New York Jets

Reactions from national media

The Athletic

Jets draft Jermaine Johnson: Promise fulfilled to get pass rusher to New York

2022 NFL Draft: Kyle Hamilton, Jermaine Johnson II among Day 1’s top value picks

USA Today

New York Jets select Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II with the 26th pick. Grade: A+