FSU football: Sights and sounds, April 5th

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles took to the Albert J. Dunlap on Tuesday with the skies dusty and gray. Today marks the last week of practices open to the media until the Garnet and Gold Spring Game on Saturday although the team will hold a closed practice on Friday.

Head coach Mike Norvell had this to say about today:

“Really good practice. Challenged our guys after last Tuesday, how you come off a scrimmage. I thought going back and watching the scrimmage, it was good to see a lot of the progress, the steps that are being taken, you know defensively, as we went back and watched it, I mean, there was a lot of great explosive plays that were made. We createdsome negative plays. We were able to get some takeaways. Offensively, going back and watching the film there were a lot of situational things that went well. It was probably one of our best scrimmages”

Here are some sights and sounds from the day: