Florida State Seminoles football just has one more practice left ahead of the Garnet and Gold Spring Game.

Tomahawk Nation’s Ben Meyerson and Tommy Mire have been reporting boots on the ground for FSU’s spring practices.

In this episode of ‘Noles Quality Control they break down who some of the spring standouts have been including wide receiver Mycah Pittman, defensive end Jared Verse, receiver Malik McClain, running back Trey Benson, defensive backs Akeem Dent and Jammie Robinson as well as many others.

Along the offensive line Florida State’s two most pressured positions (per PFF) in 2021 were center and right guard, a hole addressed by bringing in two newcomers in Bless Harris (Lamar transfer) and Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin transfer).

The two spots along the offensive line that were the best at containing pressure, left tackle and left guard, they retained their starters Dillan Gibbons and Robert Scott.

On defensive line the interior has been particularly disruptive with Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett. On the edge players like Derrick McLendon and Jared Verse have been standing out and will have to replace Jermaine Johnson and Kier Thomas.

What are some realistic expectations for the Seminoles? Where is room for growth on both offense and defense? Find out on ‘Noles Quality Control.