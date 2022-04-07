FSU football: Sights and sounds from practice 12

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles had their final practice open to the media on Thursday which started inside the practice facility, moved outside to the fields, and then finished inside Doak Campbell Stadium as they continue to prepare for the annual Garnet and Gold Spring Game on April 9th.

Head coach Mike Norvell had this to say:

“We talk about response a lot in this program and the previous Tuesday we didn’t necessarily have the response coming off the first scrimmage. I wanted intensity throughout a longer practice and so we gave decided to switch it up a little bit, I wanted to see our guys respond on Tuesday and I thought they really did and then today is a mindset day. It’s a day that you go and you get to get the ball down at the edge and you know coach (Mickey) Andrews says it best, for a defensive mentality on the goal line ‘they don’t score unless you let them score’ and we are trying to establish that mindset.”

Here are some sights and sounds from Thursday: