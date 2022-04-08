FSU football: Notes, observations from 12th spring practice

FLORIDA STATE- The Seminoles had a competitive practice which was up and down full of defensive stands, wild cat plays, touchdowns, and field goals ending practice in Doak Campbell Stadium while the Warchant blasted.

In one on ones (receivers and defensive backs), wide receiver Micah Pittman had a nice shuffle move cutting to the outside, catching the ball with one foot down on the sideline against Jammie Robinson.

It seemed the receivers won this bout of drills aside from some good pass breakups and a forced fumble by defensive back Greedy Vance stripping the ball out from Duece Spann. The quarterbacks looked sharp in this drill with some breadbasket throws to Ontaria Wilson by Jordan Travis complemented by contortionist catches by Malik McClain.

At the goal line, it started out all defense where they made a stand on almost every play.

Some other notes:

Pittman had a nice catch for a touchdown on a wheel route coming in motion.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson caught another touchdown from an almost instant snap to pass by the center and Travis. Wilson broke straight to the back of the endzone and the ball was thrown on target for the outreached score. It looked like the offensive line held up even though the pass was thrown almost instantly. What was noticeable about that pass was that Travis seemed to know exactly where to put the ball before Wilson even got there.

Defensive back Shyheim Brown drew high praise and celebration from Norvell after closing in on running back CJ Cambell pushing the pile to fall into the endzone. Brown laid the finishing touches on an already engaged Camboell dropping his shoulder to stop the run. Norvell jumped on Brown’s back and rode around for a few yards in celebration with him and the defense. Norvell talked about the play in his post-practice interview.