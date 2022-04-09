A guide to FSU’s NIL collectives

As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world.

In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering party in NIL deals, leaving athletes pretty much to their own devices on figuring things out and businesses confused as to how to even go about employing the services of the students.

One of the workarounds we’ve seen emerge has been the NIL Collective, a concept that’s popped up across the country in an effort to encourage fans to take an active part in providing opportunities.

At Florida State, three have emerged: Rising Spear (who absorbed former collective Warpath), Micconope 1851 and newcomer The Battles End.

Each represents different intentions and processes for utilizing NIL for FSU athletes. Rising Spear, the first to launch, is the organization most closely associated with the Seminole Boosters, sponsoring athletes in all sports. Micconope 1851 also offers deals for FSU athletes across the board, focusing on “providing developmental opportunities” per the organization's website. The Battles End, spearheaded by Ingram Smith and enabled by major financial backers, is football-focused and currently prioritizing retaining current Seminoles football players.

From On3:

With a focus on player retention of the current roster, there’s an understanding of the impact a strong, well-organized collective can have for the rest of the program. He’s secured backing from multiple Seminole boosters and local businesses. And while he opted not to get into specifics on the funding and who is supporting the collective, he made it known Battles End plans to become one of the most ambitious collectives in the nation.

We’ve compiled a brief overview of how each collective functions, what benefits are offered and who is associated.

Mission statement

Rising Spear is intended to be a way to fund, locate and generate NIL opportunities for current FSU athletes — in theory, it’s the middleman between the students and the businesses looking to hire them, whether it’s for charity or for profit.

The organization provides a platform to create and develop NIL opportunities for FSU student-athletes in cooperation with businesses and sponsors. Rising Spear consists of two options. Garnet Spirit, is the Collective which is a not-for-profit platform creating opportunities to engage FSU student-athletes through appearance fees to help meet the needs of local communities through clinics, fundraising, community service projects and events supporting underserved communities. And Gold Standard, representing for profit opportunities supported by local and national businesses. Both options follow NIL guidelines and are totally compliant.

Micconope 1851 is supported by former players, alumni, fans and business owners alike whose love and passion for Florida State University are unparalleled. It is this shared passion that leads to generous contributions of time, resources, and financial contributions. These gifts of time and resources committed to Micconope 1851 are what make us different. All student-athletes will be provided access to free workshops and seminars hosted by successful alums in areas such as financial literacy, investment strategies for young adults, the importance of self-branding, and entrepreneurship. These amazing contributions of time is how Micconope 1851 will enhance the lives of student-athletes far beyond the playing field.

In time, there will be a way for all to be involved with this platform regardless of the size of contribution. In the meantime we don’t need money, we ask only that you judge us by the work that we do and you can make a decision as to if this is a collective you want to support. — TheBattlesEnd (@TheBattlesEnd) December 6, 2022

Current players associated

Greedy Vance (football), Bless Harris (football), Makenna Reid (softball), Jeremiah Bembry (basketball), Denzell Feigin (track and field), Trey Benson (football), Derrick McLendon (football), Kalen DeLoach (football), Mack Leonard (softball), Michaela Edenfield (softball)

Micconope 1851

The Battles End

Football-only

Kalen DeLoach, Pat Payton, Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green

Alum associated

Rising Spear

Advisory council: Charlie Ward (football), Meghan King (softball), Derrick Brooks (football), Nicki Ekhomu (women’s basketball), Kez McCorvey (football), Jaelin Howell (soccer), Casey Weldon (football), Sue Semrau (basketball)

Micconope 1851

James Coleman (football)

Battles End

N/A

Donation options

Rising Spear

Garnet Spirit:

Donate to the Garnet Collective now! 100% of your recurring monthly donation or one-time donation will go toward supporting Florida State student athletes through rising spear. Donate to the sport of your choice.

Price range: $25 to $2000 monthly, $25 to $10,000 one-time

Gold Standard:

As a member of Rising Spear Gold, you will receive exclusive opportunities to support Florida State Student Athletes through Rising Spear events featuring student athletes and alumni.

Price range: $100 to $1000 monthly, $1000 to $12,000 one-time

Micconope 1851

Mentor Series:

Micconope 1851 was founded providing the student-athletes of Florida State University with resources that will allow for them to be successful beyond the playing field once their collegiate careers are over. The Micconope 1851 Mentor Series presents learning and networking opportunities to all 575 student-athletes at FSU. These workshops are presented by highly successful alumni and former players. Student-athletes are provided a one of a kind experience to network with CEOs, presidents and hiring executives across multiple industries. These events can be essential in acquiring internships, life skills and potentially an amazing job after their degree completion. We need your help to ensure we can continue to facilitate these amazing events on a regular basis. No gift is too big or to small to help impact the lives of our amazing young men and women.

Price range: Any amount

Seminole Scholarship Fund:

Micconope 1851 is steadfast in its commitment in giving back to the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Help us by showing your support of the logo you so proudly wear by helping to fund a scholarship to assist a Seminole native American attend the university that bears its name. Our trustee is a 501(c)3 organization and your contribution is 100% tax deductible.

Price range: Any amount

Battles End

N/A