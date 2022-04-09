After weeks of spring practice, Florida State Seminoles football is ready to give the fanbase its first glimpse into the 2022 team.

Saturday’s Garnet and Gold game, just the second under Mike Norvell, will offer some brief insight into how the Seminoles have progressed in the dozen practices held so far. While other spring games, including FSU’s in the past, occasionally feature two separate teams selected through some sort of draft, Norvell has opted to retain a typical scrimmage format, pitting offense vs. defense in a variety of situational challenges.

It will also be the second straight year that FSU will welcome in guest coaches, this time bringing in some big names from the past: quarterbacks Danny Kannell and EJ Manuel, as well as linebacker Peter Boulware and defensive back Bryant McFadden.

The game is set to start at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

For more on what to expect from the game, and how to watch it to get more smarter, check out our guide from CoachAB on what to watch for.

Kevin Little also took the time to preview what questions can be answered from FSU’s spring game, while Brendan Sonnone of Noles247 jumped on the Triple Option to discuss takeaways from spring practice — something also touched on by Ben Meyerson and Tommy Mire in this week’s edition of Noles Quality Control.

Tommy, Ben and Max Escarpio will be reporting live from Doak — you can follow each on Twitter for live updates, as well as Tomahawk Nation.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV