Spring Game: Offense, Defense standouts

Florida State Seminoles football took the field today for its annual Garnet and Gold game, albeit in a different format that Mike Norvell has adopted in Tallahassee.

Rather than two teams competing against each other, Norvell has the team rep situational game challenges in a format that’s closer to what practice is.

There were still some impressive performances and moments from the team and individual players — here are some that stood out.

Offense

Two standouts

Running back Trey Benson : 7 carries for 77 yards with three plays over 15+ yards was very explosive and led the way with all of the running backs

: 7 carries for 77 yards with three plays over 15+ yards was very explosive and led the way with all of the running backs Wide receiver Mycah Pittman 4 catches for 25 yards and 1 carry for 4 yards and a TD. He will be a big part of the Seminoles offense and was used aggressively at the goal line.

Play of the game

25 yard run to the goal line from Jordan Travis on a designed quarterback run, he almost made it in the end zone but was forced out of bounds at the one-yard line

Defense

Two Standouts

Defensive end Jared Verse : 2 Sacks, 2 Tackles for loss, 1 blocked kick. Verse was dominant and disruptive like he has been during spring practice

: 2 Sacks, 2 Tackles for loss, 1 blocked kick. Verse was dominant and disruptive like he has been during spring practice Defensive back Sam McCall: 5 tackles, 3 solo tackles, and 1 PBU. McCall was comfortable and instinctive, he does not look like he has just come out of high school.

Play of the game