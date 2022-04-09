Gene Deckerhoff honored by FSU ahead of retirement

After 43 years, Gene Deckerhoff is signing off as the radio play-by-play announce for Florida State Seminoles athletics.

“It has been a lifetime of great moments—great players, great coaches, great games, great memories, and most of all great Seminole fans,” said Deckerhoff in a press release. “A life’s work that reads like a best-selling novel played out on the radio. I have been blessed. Thank you FSU.”

Ahead of the 2022 spring game the legendary announcer, who also calls games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was honored on the field before embarking on his final broadcast for the Seminoles.

You can view the full video tribute that played on the screens in the stadium, via Florida State athletics, below:

The Voice of the Seminoles also took the time to speak with the media ahead of the game, detailing what the honor and his years in Tallahassee have meant to him.