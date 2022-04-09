“Great experience:” Mike Norvell talks spring game takeaways

Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell presided over his second spring game in Tallahassee on Saturday, overseeing his team rep situational work in front of a crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium.

After the exhibition, he met with the media offering some insight into the day’s action.

Below are some excerpts — we’ll post the full interview when available.

Opening statement

Proud of the team — some of the things we’ve built, the things we’ve asked to do. The way they’ve responded in several situations. We had a couple of guys down upfront, an opportunity to get some great reps for the young guys.

With Jordan, it's a bit frustrating for him sometimes to be on a quick whistle, but it's making him

Good things from both sides of the ball — great experience. We really appreciate everybody that showed up. We got done the things we needed to get done.

Really grateful for the past players that came here — it’s the relationships and who we represent [that makes FSU so special.]

A really good night — we’ll be able to go Monday and clean up the mistakes [from today], then on Tuesday go for our last practice of the spring.

On competition

“I probably feel better about the depth, the emergence of the guys we’ve expected to come along.”

On dropped passes

“It’s an opportunity for guys to learn and have to respond — whether it’s a focus issue, trying to get upfield before the ball is in your hand, we have to improve there.”

On running back Trey Benson

“I’m excited for Trey — and he’s still growing, building that confidence. I think you got a preview of the explosiveness that he has.”

On running backs

“It’s a really impressive group of young man, I’m excited for their versatility — we know that it’s going to be a part of who we are.”

On Gene Deckerhoff

“He is a legend. He is going to be missed from calling games, but he’s always going to be remembered. Such a special man, and grateful for the relationship that we’ve been able to build.”